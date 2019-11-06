St. Clair County DA’s son identified as victim in fatal shooting in Moody; 2 people in custody

St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell identified the victim as 20-year-old Nicholas Sloan Harmon. (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff | November 6, 2019 at 7:58 AM CST - Updated November 6 at 9:07 AM

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - St. Clair County deputies are investigating a homicide that happened late Tuesday night.

St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray said a person was shot and killed just before 11 p.m. near Kelly Creek Parkway.

St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell identified the victim as 20-year-old Nicholas Sloan Harmon. He is the son of St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon.

Two people are in custody.

ALEA is investigating the homicide.

This is a developing story and we’ll update it when more information becomes available.

