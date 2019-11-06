Taiwanese Auburn student remains missing after three months, police continue search

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn University graduate student remains missing nearly three months after last being seen.
21-year-old Chih-Kai Lai was set to begin classes for the fall semester on Aug. 19, but did not show up. Police report that Lai had traveled to the United States from Taiwan with the purpose of attending graduate just a few weeks earlier.
Lai reportedly last corresponded with a family member on Aug. 17.
Surveillance photos from Lai’s apartment complex show that he was last known to be wearing black warm-up pants with white stripes, running shoes, a t-shirt, and glasses.
His disappearance has regained attention following the disappearance of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard, an Auburn woman attending Southern Union State Community College in neighboring Opelika, on Oct. 23.
Police in Auburn are continuing the search for both Lai and Blanchard and anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Auburn Police Department at 334-501-3140.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.