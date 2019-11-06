30th anniversary commemoration for civil rights memorial

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Southern Poverty Law Center commemorated the 30th anniversary of the Civil Rights Memorial Tuesday morning.
“As we celebrate 30 years of the Civil Rights Memorial, we are reminded that everyday people – including each and every one of us – have the power to bring about social change by standing up and speaking out against injustice,” said Tafeni English, director of the Civil Rights Memorial Center.
Forty names of people who died during the Civil Rights movement are inscribed on the memorial. Advocates used the ceremony as a time to reflect on the state’s past.
Montgomery was the cradle of the confederacy and the birthplace of the civil rights movement.
“The 40 names of civil rights martyrs inscribed on the memorial provide lessons on the courage, commitment and sacrifices these individuals made in the past to bring us where we are today," English said.
During the ceremony, people placed roses on the memorial to honor those who had died.
