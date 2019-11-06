TROY Montgomery campus gets in on homecoming festivities

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University is celebrating homecoming this week with this year’s theme being, “Trojans One and All.”
Tuesday evening at the Montgomery campus, students got in on the celebration. From fun to food, it was an evening of festivities for the entire family to enjoy next to the Davis Theatre.
Troy University’s homecoming parade is this upcoming Saturday in downtown Troy. It begins at 10 a.m.
Kickoff for the homecoming game against Georgia Southern is 2:30 p.m. inside Veteran’s Memorial Stadium.
