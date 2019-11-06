Van Smith wins special election for state House District 42 seat

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Results are in from Autauga and Chilton County in a special election for a state House seat.
Republican Van Smith will represent Alabama State House District 42 after defeating Democrat Kenneth Allison Sr. in the general election. The seat represents Autauga and Chilton counties and was left vacant after the passing of Rep. Jimmy Martin.
In total, Smith received 2,485 votes to Allison’s 321. In Autauga County, Smith won 535 and Allison won 32, with 11 out of 12 precincts reporting, according to the county probate office. There were four write-in votes.
In Chilton County, Smith received 1,950 votes to Allison’s 289, according to the probate office. There were six write-in votes.
According to his campaign website, Smith has served as an Autauga County Commissioner for the past five years.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.