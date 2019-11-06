Veteran Job Fair to be held in Opelika Tuesday

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Opelika Career Center and Southern Union State Community College are partnering to host a Veteran Job Fair on Tuesday.
According to the Alabama Department of Labor, 40 employers will attend, representing regional industries and hundreds of jobs. Veterans will receive priority service, but the event is free and open to all job seekers.
“We are proud to host this event for the men and women who serve our country through the military," said Opelika Career Center Manager Peggy Bridges. "I’d encourage anyone who is looking for a job to come out.”
The fair will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the New Business and Technology Center on the SUSCC campus in Opelika. For more information, call the career center at 334-749-5065 or email Opelika@alcc.alabama.gov.
