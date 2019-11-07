Charge dropped against sole defendant in slain ASU student’s murder case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Circuit Judge Tiffany McCord dismissed the reckless murder count against William Slater, charged for his reported role in the shooting death of Alabama State University student Alexis Moss.
Moss was fatally shot by a stray bullet at a house party on Spruce Street in September.
In an order issued late Wednesday, McCord stated she found no probable cause the offense was committed.
During Slater’s preliminary hearing in October, a Montgomery police investigator testified more than 70 spent shells were recovered at the crime scene – some of which were fired by Slater’s .40 caliber Glock.
The defense drove home the point that no one could put Slater at the scene nor confirm he fired the shots, citing the projectiles could have been fired days or weeks before the offense.
McCord questioned the investigator who confirmed they didn’t know who fired the fatal shot because the evidence hasn’t been released from the Alabama Department of Forensics. The prosecution argued Slater could still be charged with reckless murder even if he didn’t fire the fatal shot, because he was part of the gunfight and was acting with extreme indifference to human life.
It’s unclear whether MPD will work to charge Slater again in connection to this investigation, additional arrests are expected.
