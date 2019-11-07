Families of the Year: Harman family

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Family Guidance Center of Alabama has interviewed families of all shapes and sizes for its Families of the Year awards. One of this year’s nominees is on the large side. In numbers and in heart.
One word describes the Harman family: happy. There is another word you can’t overlook...and that’s BIG.
(Rita Harman) “My family is made up of five biologicals. My mother-in-law lives with us. We have adopted four children and we have three fosters,” said Rita Harman.
Chris and Rita Harman decided 12 years ago to extend their loving family by becoming foster parents.
“Fosters has made us appreciate what a family really means. I think it makes them appreciate what they have and what they’re blessed with,” said Chris Harman.
“We learn to give easily, we love easily. It’s hard not to be so open to people,” said Kim Harman.
Seventeen-year-old Madi came to live with the Harmans two years ago from what she described as “an unstable situation.” Now, she’s a mother of her own, and a college student.
“Parents and people to rely on and talk to and having siblings to be there for you, it’s refreshing. It’s nice,” said Madi.
Since opening their home 12 years ago, 58 children have come through their doors, and if necessary, they say they are ready to set the table for even more.
