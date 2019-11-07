Fla. firefighter killed while working south Ala. crash identified

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A firefighter who died after being struck while working at a crash scene in South Alabama has been identified.
Lt. Byron Piggott with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says Dwain Bradshaw, 41, of Florida, was struck and later died while working a fatal crash involving a commercial vehicle and a motorcycle.
An investigation into the crash indicated a 1999 Freightliner loaded with logs was traveling east on Baldwin 112 when it approached the initial crash scene. Piggott says the Freightliner struck two unoccupied vehicles before leaving the roadway and striking Bradshaw. Bradshaw was airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital where he was pronounced dead
Piggott says 57-year-old Keith Owens of Pensacola has been identified as the motorcyclist in the initial crash. An investigation into that crash indicated a 2011 International tractor-trailer was struck by a 2017 Yahama motorcycle, driven by Owens.
No other information related to the crashes has been released as the investigation continues.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.