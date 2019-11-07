Lanes of I-85 NB near Opelika to close for crash cleanup

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lanes of Interstate 85 northbound in Opelika will close while clean up continues from a crash Wednesday night.
According to the Lee County Alabama Emergency Management Agency, I-85 northbound will close around 9:30 a.m. between Exit 57 and Exit 62. This is in the Opelika area.
Traffic was diverted Wednesday at exit 60 after a crash involving two 18-wheelers. Lee County EMA officials tell us one person was transported to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.
Motorists traveling in this direction should take caution, slow down and expect minor delays.
