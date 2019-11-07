Madison County parents convicted in infant’s death

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The parents of an 11-month-old girl who died last September could face life in prison after new developments in the case.
A jury found Joshua Lee Foster guilty of aggravated child abuse in Madison County on Wednesday, according to court documents. Records also show the mother, Porsha Bole, pleaded guilty this week.
Both face 10 years to life in prison and will be sentenced next year.
Prosecutors said the 11-month-old was severely malnourished and covered in bed sores. Her body was found inside their trailer on Ready Section Road in Hazel Green.
The state medical examiner said it appeared the child never left her bassinet in the 11 months she was alive.
