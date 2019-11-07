Montgomery police address recent social media rumors

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has issued a statement to address a series of social media posts about alleged abduction attempts in Montgomery shopping centers.
“MPD has investigated the circumstances surrounding these posts and none of them have indicated that they were related to an abduction attempt," the police department said.
MPD is urging residents to be aware of their surroundings, however, and to always practice personal safety.
You can always report suspicious or criminal behavior by dialing 911 or, if its a non-emergency, at 334-625-2651.
