Mothers still seek justice 2 years after sons’ murders

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Atlanta-based rapper Edward Jerome Reeves, also known as “Bambino Gold," and his cousin, Atlanta promoter Kendrick “Skooly" Marquize Stokes, were last seen at the Alabama National Fair on Nov. 5, 2017. The following day, the vehicle Reeves and Stokes drove to Montgomery was found roughly 150 miles from Montgomery in Union City, Georgia.
Twelve days later their bodies were found and now, two years later, their families are still looking for answers.
“I wouldn’t put my worst enemy through this,” Stokes’s mother, Felicia Webster said.
The past two years have been tough for the families.
“Silence is just so hard, because it intensifies the loneliness that you have,” said Reeves’s mother, Aieda Harris. “There’s a big void there, because you don’t have that child that you used to talk to. I was just so used to talking to my son, and he would call me up and say, ‘Hi beautiful what are you doing today,’ now this time of year itself is just so hard for me.”
It’s also been hard for the Reeves and Stokes children.
“My little grandson, he was so close to his daddy. And it broke my heart to find out that he had to go into therapy at age three, because of the trauma of losing his daddy,” said Harris. “That shouldn’t be, you know, these days when you have loving fathers in your kids’ lives, they should have that opportunity to be with their kids throughout their lives. And these two young men did not walk away from fatherhood. They embraced fatherhood, they embraced their children. And now those kids will grow up without their fathers and that’s a tragedy within itself.”
“We don’t have the things that we thought that would have taken place with solving this murder, this capital murder,” said Webster. “We thought it would have been done by now. Being that it’s not done. The restlessness, the restless nights, the restless mornings, I mean, it’s very agitating. The pain that I have endured. I probably sleep a good five or six nights out of 30 days.”
To this date, no arrests have been made.
“Our sons were brutally murdered,” said Webster. “They were missing for two weeks. They killed them and actually hid the body for two weeks, and then brought them out one morning and then brought them out and threw them out on the side of the road.”
Now, these mothers are left wondering if they're walking the same streets as their sons' killer.
“How can we rest? How can we cope through this? You don’t know if you’re in the grocery store with them. You don’t know if they’re driving by your house,” Webster said.
“That’s something people don’t understand, but as a parent you feel like your job is to protect children. And you just automatically start thinking what could you have done, but there’s nothing we could do,” said Harris. “Our jobs as parents is to get justice for our boys, because we still owe that to them as parents. We have to speak for them. We have to get out here and plead their case. We have to let people know, don’t forget about our sons."
There will be a rally in honor of Reeves and Stokes on Nov. 23. The rally will include a walk from Ridgecrest to Gateway Park. That event starts 9 a.m.
We reached out to the State Bureau of Investigation for comment on this case and have yet to hear back. Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.
