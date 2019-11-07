National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week coincides with Adopt a Senior Pet Month

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month and this week is National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week.
Many animal shelters are non-profit. This means they depend on donations and grants to stay open. Animal shelters help re-unite lost pets with their owners, some even provide animal health services, behavioral evaluations, training, and education.
The primary function of an animal shelter, however, is to find a home for stray animals. That’s why National Adopt A Senior Pet Month is so important.
In many cases, older dogs and cats are the most difficult group of homeless pets to place. So November is a month dedicated to helping older pets find loving forever homes. Shelters and rescues across the country hope those looking to adopt a new furry family member will consider adding a senior pet to the family this month.
The ASPCA and petfinder.com founded Adopt a Senior Pet Month to improve the perception of senior pets as quality animals for adoptions.
The Humane Society of the United States founded National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week in 1996 to acknowledge and promote the role of animal shelters in communities all over the country.
