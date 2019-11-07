Shoppes at EastChase to welcome holiday season with 5th annual parade

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Shoppes at EastChase will kick off the 2019 holiday season with its fifth annual parade, and it has a new name.
“All is Bright!” will fill Main Street with live music, face painting, balloon artists and the parade featuring more than 40 organizations. Immediately after the parade, Santa Claus will light the tree to signal a firework show, as well as a “snowfall” around Santa’s Whimsical Wonderland.
“All is Bright!” will be held Saturday, Nov. 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. The following week on Black Friday, Nov. 29, Eastchase’s annual Holiday Pop-Up Shoppe will return and will feature Cloverdale’s Ex Voto Vintage and Welle Studio, as well as The Roost from Greenville. The Pop-Up Shoppe, located next to Claire’s, will be open Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. through Christmas Eve.
