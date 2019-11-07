Showers today, cold tomorrow

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Here comes a cold front! Scattered showers will develop ahead of the frontal boundary this afternoon as highs warm back into the 70s. More rain is likely later this evening and overnight tonight, then cooler air rushes into the state.
Temperatures will struggle to warm up tomorrow. Highs will top out in the upper 50s for many under partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Temperatures will try to warm this weekend, although overall they’ll stay on the cooler side. Expect highs in the low 60s Saturday and mid 60s Sunday and Veteran’s Day with mostly sunny skies.
An arctic front approaches Tuesday, bringing the possibility of a few showers and much, much cooler air. Highs in the 40s and lows below freezing are possible. Stay tuned!
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.