Some students say they’re surprised at Alabama A&M fraternity’s revocation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Kappa Kappa Psi chapter’s charter has been revoked by their national council.
The national council says this means all current members are expelled, alumni are no longer allowed to form alumni groups in support of the fraternity and there will not be another chapter of Kappa Kappa Psi at Alabama A&M for at least 20 years.
WAFF 48 News reached out to the national president of Kappa Kappa Psi, he refereed us to a statement saying the Alabama A&M chapter of Kappa Kappa Psi has been kicked off for hazing related to their new member presentation.
Darron Jenkins is an Alabama A&M student and member of a Greek organization. Jenkins was at Kappa Kappa Psi’s last new member presentation.
“From what I’ve seen I haven’t seen anything that was hazing worthy," Jenkins said.
Jenkins said the new member presentation or probates is a very public event, where new members of a fraternity are presented for the first time.
“To me it was just a regular probate,” he said.
A spokesperson for Alabama A&M says they were blindsided by the news and will be conducting their own investigation.
Jenkins says he is shocked to hear Kappa Kappa Psi is barred for 20 years, saying the punishment doesn't fit what he saw.
“Not at a probate, not at a probate. If it was something during their process... probably," Jenkins said.
Jenkins did say there could have been something going on behind the scenes that we do not know about yet.
