Statue unveiled celebrating Montgomery and ‘sister city’ in Italy

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - City leaders unveiled a statue Wednesday celebrating the partnership between Montgomery and an Italian city.
At the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts’ John and Joyce Caddell Sculpture Garden, the Montgomery Area Business Committee of the Arts, Mayor Todd Strange, the Montgomery City Council and Montgomery community leaders dedicated Nostra Luna, a statue celebrating the sister cities of Pietrasanta, Italy, and Montgomery. The statue, designed and sculpted by Craigger Browne and Marcello Giorgi, is made of Sylacauga marble, with a black granite base and blue pearl granite footing.
The statue is shaped like a moon, with Montgomery displayed on one side and Pietrasanta on the other.
“Both of these pieces signify what happens in the past, but also signifies what’s going to happen in the future,” said Strange. “It’s so appropriate that this change in administration in the city that it be dedicated tonight. We are extremely excited about the growing relationship with our sister city Pietrasanta.”
On Tuesday, the city of Montgomery and Troy University renewed their partnership with Pietrasanta. The two cities first signed on to sistership status in 2009.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.