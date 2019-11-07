UA SGA advises students to avoid disruptive behavior ahead of Bama LSU game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Ahead of President Trump’s reported visit to Tuscaloosa, to attend the Alabama LSU game Saturday, the University of Alabama Student Government Association sent an email to students regarding the heightened security at the game.
The reads in part:
“Due to an increase in security outside of the stadium, we anticipate that it will take an hour or more to get into the stadium. Consequently, it is imperative to fill your sections earlier than normal.”
“Additional security will also be in the student section during the game. Any organizations that engage in disruptive behavior during the game will be removed from block seating instantly for the remainder of the season.”
An SGA advisor sent WBRC a follow up email with the following:
“My email had nothing to do with anyone’s First Amendment rights, and I am sorry for any confusion.”
