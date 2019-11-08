3 arrested after meth lab busted in Chilton County

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three people have been arrested and charged after Chilton County Sheriff’s deputies discovered a meth lab.
The discovery was made Wednesday after a concerned citizen called police about the possible lab off County Road 28.
Deputies responded and obtained permission from a person identified as Jamie Adams to search the property.
Adams, along with Thomas Adams and Trinity Polk, were later arrested after deputies found the meth lab and items used in the manufacturing process.
The search also yielded large amounts of drug paraphernalia and notable amounts of meth and marijuana.
The three are charged with various drug-related crimes and are being held at the Chilton County Jail.
