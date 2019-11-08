County Road 12: Navy drops anchor at Prattville High School

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A US Navy seal team is in trouble and needs help. Luckily this is just a virtual reality simulation for high school students to get a look at what the Navy does.
“They can kind of get a taste of what the Navy is like," Petty Officer 2nd Class Tia Moore.
For Moore, the Navy opened up doors she never dreamed of.
“My first duty station was Japan, never thought I would ever go there. I also got to travel to South America and Australia.”
Both of Tia’s parents served in the military, so this is something she always wanted to do. But for some of these students it may be the first time they’ve been exposed to the Navy or any branch of the military. There are plenty of options out there.
“It doesn’t even have to be a career. If you just do your four years, whether you stay in or get out, you get so many opportunities that others don’t have. A lot of people just join to get their college paid for.”
The students loved the virtual reality mission. They were driving boats trying to rescue a stranded Navy seal team.
“I want to go to the Navy,” said Prattville freshman Montrell Bozeman. “This helped me by teaching us how a lot of stuff is done.”
They may usually travel by sea, but this Navy ground crew is making its own waves, trying to recruit the newest members for the US Navy.
“I’ve met people from all walks of life and got to understand them and why they joined," said Moore. "It’s been a very humbling experience. I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”
The traveling exhibit made stops in Wetumpka and Prattville, and is now off to Mississippi.
