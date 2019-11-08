Food for Thought 11/7

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.
High Scores
Sam’s BBQ (3510 Atlanta Hwy.): 99
Pye Bar (9559 Vaughn Rd.): 99
Jozettie’s Cupcakes (1404 S. Decatur St.): 99
Tammy’s Market (9559 Vaughn Rd.): 98
J.W. Beverette’s Soul Food (1172 S. Decatur St.): 98
Sol Restaurante Mexicano & Taqueria (3962 Atlanta Hwy.): 98
Montgomery Performing Arts Center (201 Tallapoosa St.): 98
Low Scores
Marathon (762 S. Perry St.): 90
Priority Item: BBQ sandwiches in display warmer at improper temperature
Citgo (1192 West Blvd.): 85
Priority Item: Chicken in display warmer at improper temperature
Shell Food Mart (755 S. Court St.): 79
Priority Items: Chicken in display warmer at improper temperature; Raw chicken in cooler at improper temperature
