.@LouisianaGov I see your #LouisianaSeafood and I’ll raise you a basket of @PriestersPecans from Ft. Deposit, AL, although I know I won’t have to send those! I look forward to having a good fish fry when the Tide Rolls in Bryant-Denny tomorrow. #RollTide #alpolitics #alabamaFTBL pic.twitter.com/RrZy5B2VsT