Macon County double-murder suspect being extradited

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man wanted for double-murder in Macon County and arrested in Louisiana last month, is being extradited back to Alabama.
Aaron Flynn Gess was taken into custody following a felony traffic stop conducted by Louisiana troopers on Oct. 22.
Gess is a suspect in the deaths of William Gess Jr. and Sharon Gess. William and Sharon Gess were found dead in a home on their property in Notasulga on Oct. 20, according to Macon County Coroner Hal Bentley.
According to authorities, Aaron Gess reportedly has a history of mental illness.
