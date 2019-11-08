Memorial services scheduled for Ella Bell

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Memorial services have been scheduled for Ella Bell, an Alabama State Board of Education member who died Sunday morning.
According to Legacy Obituaries, services will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Mt. Zion A.M.E. Zion Church. Delta Rites will be held on Friday at 6 p.m. at the chapel of Ross-Clayton Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested for The Ella Bell’s Scholarship Fund at Alabama State University.
Bell had served on the state school board since 2001. She received her bachelor’s degree from Tuskegee University and her masters from Alabama State University. She completed coursework towards her doctorate at the University of Alabama. She previously served as the Director of the Dropout Prevention Center at ASU.
