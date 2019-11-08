Passenger killed in south Ala. crash; driver seriously injured

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says one person is dead and another was seriously injured in an early-morning crash.
ALEA Sgt. Michael Simmons says a single-vehicle crash around 7:08 a.m. resulted in the death of James John Uzialko, of Geneva. Simmons says Uzialko, 53, was a passenger in a 2010 Chevrolet Aveo that left the roadway and overturned.
The driver, who has not been identified, was seriously injured and taken to Southeast Health in Dothan.
Simmons says the crash happened on Alabama 27, three miles south of Geneva.
