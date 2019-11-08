Pike Road schools keeping pace with growing community

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Pike Road is experiencing major growth and that means more students in the town’s school system. Construction and renovation projects are well underway to make room for the increase in population.
Construction at Pike Road High School’s Georgia Washington campus is part of a $24 million project.
The school system is completely renovating the oldest part of the building.
“We’re doing air conditioning, we’re doing windows, we’re doing lights, we’re doing all the electrical,” explained Superintendent Chuck Ledbetter, who says the system is transforming the building into a 21st-century school.
”This is a beautiful old building and the walls are strong, and you know we’ve got beautiful wood floors in these classrooms, and we’re going to keep all that and keep some of the historic feel while we update it to a modern facility," Ledbetter explained.
The multi-million dollar project also includes an expansion at the middle school where 12 new classrooms are being added.
The school system expects to complete work at both schools in time for the 2020-21 school year.
“We’re really excited about it and really excited about having a longterm plan that works for our school system,” the superintendent said.
This project comes on the heels of a new football field for Pike Road schools. The Patriots played their first game there this fall. The field is part of a $3 million project for athletic fields for Pike Road Schools.
Pike Road Schools began serving students in 2015. Initially, PRS served kindergarten through eighth-grade students. A grade level has been added each year.
