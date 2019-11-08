U.S. House District 2 candidate Jeff Coleman holds campaign fundraiser

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thursday night a fundraiser was held for a candidate making a run for the U.S. House.
Jeff Coleman held a fundraising reception at the Alabama Trucking Association.
Coleman is running for the U.S. House District 2 seat currently held by Martha Roby. She has announced she’s not seeking re-election.
Coleman is now one of seven Republicans running for the seat, including Thomas Brown Jr., Terri Hasdorff, Troy King, Barry Moore, Bob Rogers and Jessica Taylor.
