Fans arrive extra early for UA football game

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The LSU v. University of Alabama football face-off is drawing in thousands of people to watch the big game Saturday.
UA officials said President Donald Trump’s expected visit to Bryant Denny Stadium will mean stricter security measures, traffic and large crowds.
Fans attending the game are changing their schedules to get there on time.
“We both live in Georgia so we came into town early just to beat the traffic and beat all of the craziness. I actually took the day off early," UA fan Stefanie Dewhurst said.
University officials asked people to arrive at the stadium about two hours from the game.
“We left a day early just in case of all the hype and security and we wanted to see all of the pregame settings," Kristina Detwiler, an Alabama fan said.
The University of Alabama Student Government Association sent an email to students earlier this week telling them to avoid disruptive behavior during the game.
“So, you can say what you want to say, and I don’t think people should kind of turn that down at all, but I do think we need to be respectful of the president," said University of Alabama graduate student Elizabeth Loftis.
Several students echoed that people should be respectful.
“Even LSU fans. So, as long as the students are nice and they’re just cheering on the Tide then we shouldn’t have a problem," said Jack Hofmann, an Alabama student.
