Friday Night Fever Week 11: Scores & Highlights

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s week 11 of Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.
The regular season is over, but the AHSAA and AISA playoffs kick off Friday night and there are several Fever Country teams who made the field.
Check out the Fever Scoreboard for tonight’s scores and catch Friday Night Football Fever LIVE at 10!
Friday:
- Oakman at St. James
- Williamson at Montgomery Catholic
- Andalusia at Trinity
- Fruitdale at Brantley
- Cornerstone at CCA
- Fayetteville at Luverne
- Thorsby at Goshen
- Lowndes at Edgewood
- Paul Bryant at Stanhope Elmore
- Lindsen at Notasulga
- Zion Chapel at Reeltown
- Glenwood at Macon East
- Carbon Hill at Pike Road
- Clarke Prep at Autauga Academy
- TR Miller at Pike County
- Marengo at Elba
- Murphy at Auburn
- McAdory at Opelika
