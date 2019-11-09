Huntingdon loses perfect conference record

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Huntingdon was perfect in conference play going into Saturday’s matchup against NC Wesleyan. The Hawks (6-3, 5-1) are no longer perfect in conference play following a 23-6 loss.
It was Huntingdon’s final home game of the regular season and the Battling Bishops (5-4, 4-2) came in and ruined the party.
It was close game for much of the three quarters. In fact, NC Wesleyan only took a 10-7 lead into the fourth quarter. In the fourth, the Battling Bishops scored 13 points to put the game out of reach.
The Hawks had entered Saturday averaging 42.4 points in their last five games and were held scoreless in three of the four quarters Saturday.
The only Huntingdon score came in the second quarter on a Dontavion Cunningham 70-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 7.
The Hawks wrap the regular season up next Saturday at LaGrange. That game will kick at noon.
