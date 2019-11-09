Miles spoils Tuskegee homecoming, division crown chance

Tuskegee Golden Tigers vs. Miles Golden Bears. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. (Source: Tuskegee Athletics)
By Jahmal Kennedy | November 9, 2019 at 4:51 PM CST - Updated November 9 at 5:31 PM

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - For their 95th homecoming, the Tuskgee Golden Tigers had an opportunity to claim the SIAC West division crown. Instead, offensive struggles saw the Miles Golden Bears (8-2, 5-1) defeat Tuskegee (5-5, 4-2) 20-6 to foil any chances of a happy ending to the season.

Tuskegee was only able to muster field goals in the first and third quarters. Their first field goal gave the Golden Tigers a brief 3-0 lead in the first. Miles answered with a near 4-minute drive ending in a 5-yard touchdown run from Donte Edwards.

From there, the Golden Bears kept the pressure on. In the second quarter, another near 4-minute drive ended in a 28-yard field goal to take a 10-3 lead.

Tuskegee looked poised to answer a few minutes before halftime, but Miles got a game-changing play in its favor. Miles’s N’Ktavious Floyd returned a Jamarcus Ezell interception 97 yards for a touchdown to push the Golden Bears lead to 17-3.

Miles added a field goal in the fourth to take a 20-6 lead where the score would stand until the game’s end.

Ezell had a tough day passing the ball. He completed just 3-of-11 passes for just 36 yards. Ahmad Deramus completed 10-of-16 passes for 165 yards.

For the second year in a row, Tuskegee finishes with a 4-2 conference record.

