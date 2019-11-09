Montgomery mini storage facility catches fire overnight

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery fire fighters battled a blaze at a mini storage facility early Saturday morning.
Crews were called to the fire on Atlanta Highway near Eastern Boulevard around 3 a.m.
Heavy smoke was coming from several units when they arrive. Once they were able to get inside, fire fighters found heavy fire that was spreading, according to Montgomery Fire/Rescue.
Fire fighters had to cut through dozens of locks and about 18 roll up doors to access the units. They were able to use newly purchased equipment, including a new saw.
“We’re thankful to have the right tools for the job that saves us crucial seconds when time is of the essence,” a post on the Montgomery Fire/Rescue Facebook page stated.
No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.