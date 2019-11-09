Montgomery mini storage facility catches fire overnight

Montgomery fire fighters battled a blaze inside several storage units overnight. (Source: Montgomery Fire/Rescue)
By WSFA Staff | November 9, 2019 at 12:15 PM CST - Updated November 9 at 12:19 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery fire fighters battled a blaze at a mini storage facility early Saturday morning.

Crews were called to the fire on Atlanta Highway near Eastern Boulevard around 3 a.m.

Heavy smoke was coming from several units when they arrive. Once they were able to get inside, fire fighters found heavy fire that was spreading, according to Montgomery Fire/Rescue.

Fire fighters had to cut through dozens of locks and about 18 roll up doors to access the units. They were able to use newly purchased equipment, including a new saw.

“We’re thankful to have the right tools for the job that saves us crucial seconds when time is of the essence,” a post on the Montgomery Fire/Rescue Facebook page stated.

No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

