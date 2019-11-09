WSFA 12 News moving to new downtown Montgomery home

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Now in its 65th year of broadcasting, WSFA 12 News is preparing to begin a new chapter in its storied history.
The station will move from its longtime home on East Delano Avenue to a new, state-of-the-art facility in downtown Montgomery.
The change means WSFA 12 News will become one of the most technologically advanced television stations in the county.
The station’s new home will be in the Retirement Systems of Alabama’s Dexter Avenue Building, located at 445 Dexter Avenue in the heart of historic Montgomery. Work crews are installing new signage on the building this weekend.
WSFA 12 News Vice President and General Manager Mark Bunting says the driving force behind the move is the rapidly changing media industry.
“Technology had a lot to do with it,” Bunting said. “With everything changing in our industry, it only made sense that we make a change and do so in our new facility.”
Preparation work on the new facility has been underway for several months. The space will provide the WSFA 12 News staff with the very best tools for efficiency and production, allowing them to better serve central and south Alabama. The move will allow for numerous improvements to the various media platforms that viewers already count on daily for information that impacts their lives.
The new location will also come with a new look, including new graphics.
WSFA 12 News first signed on the air in 1954 on Christmas Day. The station has called its East Delano Avenue location home ever since. The facility has undergone several renovations and additions over the years, but change is inevitable. And the move to a new location is seen as a sign of progress in the television industry.
Bunting says WSFA 12 News will continue to serve its 15-plus county coverage area with the region’s best news, weather, sports and entertainment programming.
“Our viewers, God bless them all, they have been so loyal to us over 65 years. They’ve always expected quality journalism, quality news, weather and sports reports, and even entertainment from NBC,” Bunting said. “None of that changes.”
Bunting said his staff is proud of the trust viewers place in them daily, and that trust is never taken for granted.
The move should be completed sometime in the first quarter of 2020. An exact launch date is still undetermined. We’ll share more information about the transition in the coming weeks.
The station is not leaving its original location vacant. The building will be left in good hands. An announcement about its future will be made at a later date.
