Bibb Graves Bridge in Wetumpka to be closed extra day

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Wetumpka’s historic Bibb Graves Bridge will be closed Monday in order for crews to continue cleaning efforts.
The city of Wetumpka posted the update on Facebook, saying cleaning the bridge has taken longer than anticipated. The city announced Oct. 30 that in order to pressure wash the bridge it would be closed from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. each day on Nov. 9 and 10.
The bridge serves as a major artery into the city’s downtown area from Highway 14.
