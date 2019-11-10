A bill legalizing marijuana to be introduced next session

MONTOGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama’s Medical Marijuana Commission says they will be ready to introduce a bill legalizing marijuana in the next legislative session. The commission met Thursday... the deadline for them to file a bill is December 1st.
State Senator Tim Melson says he’s asking commission members to study the bill and recommend changes before then.
The bill would create a Medical Cannabis Commission to manage issuing medical cannabis cards to patients.
