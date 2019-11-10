Faulkner falls at home to No. 16 Southeastern

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Faulkner Eagles played their final home game of the 2019 season Saturday. It was one they’ll want to forget as No. 16 Southeastern (8-1, 5-1) rolled to a 54-27 win over the Eagles (3-5, 1-4).
Faulkner took a 7-0 lead nearly two minutes into the game. In just five plays, the Eagles were in the end zone when Mason Blocker and Kavonte Younger hooked up for a 25-yard touchdown.
The Eagles held that lead until towards the end of the first quarter. Southeastern would score to even things at 7 and wouldn’t look back from there.
Southeastern quarterback Cooper Jones threw three of his four touchdown passes in the first quarter to help the Fire take a 21-7 lead into quarter number two.
The Fire scored 19 more points to Faulkner’s six to take a 40-13 lead into halftime.
Southeastern’s second-quarter scoring was highlighted by a 48-yard interception returned for a touchdown by Nnamdi Umeakuana with 2:25 before the half.
Faulkner would get rushing touchdowns in the third quarter and fourth quarter, but it was ultimately not enough.
Faulkner running back Charles Blackmon finished with 103 yards rushing on 15 attempts. Younger finished with 87 receiving yards on 5 catches.
The Eagles regroup before finishing their season at St. Thomas University next Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.
