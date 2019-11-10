Jefferson’s 3 TD receptions carry Hornets in win

DALLAS, Tx. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets (5-4, 4-2) are now 3-1 on their current five-game road trip after gaining a 27-21 win over Texas Southern (0-10, 0-6).
The Hornets had to hold off a late surge by the Tigers but were able to get the job done behind three touchdown receptions from human ball magnet Michael Jefferson (it’s worth noting Jefferson finished the game with five receptions).
Jefferson’s 102 receiving yards led all players on both teams. Erza Gray racked up 154 yards on the ground on 24 carries, leading all players.
Jefferson opened the scoring with a 53-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter. He streaked open down the field and KHA’Darris Davis didn’t miss him.
About midway through the first quarter, the Hornets were buzzing in the end zone yet again. This time it was Jacory Merritt scoring on a 3-yard run to put ASU up 14-0 early.
Southern answered in the second quarter with an 11-yard touchdown of their own to cut the lead in half, but Alabama State didn’t flinch.
With 7:03 on the clock, Jefferson capped a 1:32 scoring drive with his second touchdown reception - an 8-yarder - to put ASU up 21-7. Then, in the final seconds of the first half, Davis dialed Jefferson’s number one more time and he came through. For the third time in the first half, Davis had found Jefferson for the score - this one a 6-yard score.
The extra point was unsuccessful and Alabama State flew into halftime with a 27-7 lead.
It was all Southern in the third and fourth quarter as the Tigers got a 15-yard rushing touchdown from DeAndre Johnson in the third quarter, and then with 12:27 to play in the game Dominique Franklin broke free for a 34-yard touchdown run to make it a one-score game again.
ASU was able to keep the lead with a pair of key sacks late in the game, and improved to 4-2 in SWAC Conference play.
The Hornets have one final road game and they play that next week. They’ll hit the road to take on Florida State next Saturday at 11 a.m.
