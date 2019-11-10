Man charged in Friday night Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person was taken into custody after Montgomery police say a verbal altercation led to a shooting Friday night. Now, that man has been charged.
Sylvester Glenn Thomas is charged with first-degree assault in the incident that left the victim with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Montgomery Police Department Sgt. David Hicks says the shooting happened in the 3300 block of East Tuskegee Circle around 10:10 p.m. Friday. At the scene, the victim was found shot and taken to a Montgomery hospital.
Thomas is being held on a $15,000 bond in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
