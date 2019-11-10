President Trump pays a visit to T-Town

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s the first time a sitting president has ever attended an Alabama football game and security was tight at Bryant Denny stadium as police made at least one arrest.
Air Force One landed in Tuscaloosa around 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Guard rails and plenty of secret service could be seen at the stadium. President Trump arrived at Bryant-Denny around 2:15, his car rolling straight into the security check where the curtain was quickly drawn.
While there was plenty of presidential support around the stadium, others were protesting his presence. A group organized to have a large “Baby Trump” balloon at Monnish Park. An organizer tells us it was up for about 2 1/2 hours when a man tore into the balloon with a knife, deflating it.
Police arrested 32-year-old Hoyt Hutchinson and charged him with first degree criminal mischief.
The president left the game shortly after the beginning of the fourth quarter. His next rally is Thursday in Bossier City, Louisiana.
