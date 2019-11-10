Quick warm-up before blast of cold air

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A slow warming trend is underway, and highs will be near 70 today and tomorrow. This warm-up won’t last long, however, as a blast of arctic air will cause temperatures to plummet mid-week. Let’s dive into the details!
After a cold start to the day, temperatures are warming up nicely today. Highs will be in the upper 60s under abundant sunshine.
Tomorrow will be even warmer, with temperatures likely moving into the 70s for many of you.
Our next front approaches Monday night, and rain is likely Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Behind the front, cold air will rush into the state. Temperatures will stay in the 40s all day, and wind chills will feel like the 30s. Dress accordingly!
Tuesday night, lows will drop into the 20s.
Wednesday stays cold with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Beyond there, we warm up a bit each day into next weekend.
