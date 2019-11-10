Troy University student from Enterprise crowned homecoming queen

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Troy University senior from Enterprise was named the university’s homecoming queen Saturday.
Savannah Maddox is an elementary education major and was sponsored by Kappa Delta Pi National Education Honor Society.
“It is such a great honor,” said Maddox. “Troy University has always had a special place in my heart. It has truly helped me become my best self. I’ve always wanted to give back to the university, and I’m so glad to have this opportunity to represent it with pride.”
Maddox was escorted by her father, Kevin Maddox.
