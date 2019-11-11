Class Act winner says decades of teaching shows what’s important

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Our Class Act winner has been teaching on and off for three decades. She says teaching is a "God thing”.
Lisa Williams teaches Advanced English and a bible class for seniors. Williams calls the faculty and students at Crenshaw Christian Academy her family and she values this opportunity to make them better people.
"I think teaching my subject matter is second to teaching them that they are worthy adults, young adults and people to be valued and teaching them how to handle themselves out in the world and college and things like that. I think that’s what has to come first,” said Williams.
Preparing these students sometimes means overtime, phone calls and otherwise going above and beyond. Williams says the technical aspects of teaching are only part of it.
“My students just have my heart and I want to make sure that when they go to college that they know that they’ve been prepared and they can do what they need to do in their English classes,” said Williams.
For Williams, teaching is a calling.
“It’s not just a job for me; it’s a passion. It’s just what I’m supposed to do. So it comes easier than if I had to make it be a job.”
Congratulations, Lisa Williams, on being named the Class Act Teacher of the Week!
