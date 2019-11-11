Coroner: Man’s body discovered in Auburn shed

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn Police Division has opened a death investigation after a man’s body was found in Auburn.
According to Lee County Coroner Bill Harris, the body was found in a shed behind a residence on South View Drive. A cause of death has not been confirmed, but Harris said the man has no visible wounds and does not appear to have been a victim of foul play.
Harris said the body doesn’t appear to have been in the shed very long. There was no identification on him.
Captain Lorenza Dorsey said the body will be transported to DFS medical examiner to determine cause of death. He also said this is not related to the investigation into Aniah Blanchard’s disappearance.
