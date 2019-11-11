Jefferson County woman assaulted, car stolen by man she met online

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a woman reported she was assaulted and robbed by a man she met online.
The woman called authorities on Sunday at 5:51 a.m. and said she met the man in the parking lot of a closed fast-food restaurant in the 1600 block of Center Point Road.
The woman said the man convinced her to drive to a park where he assaulted her and took her car. The car was found in a nearby parking lot and it is being processed for evidence.
Sheriff’s detectives are looking at video and digital evidence that could help identify the offender.
