Mayor-elect Steven Reed celebrates inauguration a few days early

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - While Mayor-elect Steven Reed won’t be sworn into office until Tuesday, that didn’t stop him and his supporters from celebrating a few days early.
Sunday was a busy day for Reed and his family. The family was seen at a church service at Community Congregational Church early Sunday morning. Then, late Sunday afternoon, the family was sitting front row at a Unity Interfaith Worship Service at True Divine Baptist Church.
“We gather today our hearts, our prayers for unity, and again Mayor Reed, we want you to know we’re going to help you lead that charge," Pastor Chris Erwin, from Church of the Highlands, said.
“We just want to remind you again of our mayor’s vision of bringing all people together from all walks of life, all faiths, all beliefs to make this city better,” Rev. Dr. Wendy Coleman, pastor at Reaching the Remnant Ministries, said.
Hundreds gathered for the Unity Interfaith Worship Service, as sounds and scripture from different texts filled True Divine Baptist Church.
“We will be blessed now with readings from various sacred texts, including the Bible, the Torah and the Koran," Coleman said.
“We come this afternoon praying for wisdom and strength and peace for these who have offered themselves as servants and leaders," Rev. Raymonda Speller, pastor at Community Congregational United Church of Christ, said.
“May God bless Mayor Steven Reed, and may God bless Montgomery, Alabama," Rabbi Scott Kramer, from Agudath Israel Etz Ahayem, said.
“I know that he will be a great mayor for all the citizens of Montgomery," Imam Abdur Sabree, from the Muslim Center of Montgomery, said.
All at the service wished Reed well on his journey as Montgomery’s first African American mayor.
The celebration will continue into next week. On Monday, Reed will be celebrating Veteran’s Day at the Veteran’s Day Celebration at Riverwalk Stadium. That event starts at 11 a.m.
Then on Tuesday, Reed will be sworn into office at an Inauguration Ceremony at the Montgomery Performing Arts Center. Reed’s inauguration will start at 10 a.m. and WSFA 12 News will be streaming it on-air and online.
