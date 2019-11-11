Mild today, cold tomorrow with rain expected in between

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Get ready: in true Alabama fashion, we are going from one extreme to the next. Over the next 24 to 36 hours, there will be a major shift from a mild, moisture filled atmosphere to one that is bone-dry and very cold. Our next frontal boundary won’t move through until later on this evening, so enjoy the warm and mostly quiet Monday ahead...
Today will be a great day - highs climb into the low 70s for almost everyone, and besides a few clouds the day is free of any rain. Wet weather will start to build later on this evening and into the overnight; showers will become more abundant while a lot of you are sleeping, and rain will slowly tamper off during the first half of our Tuesday morning.
Most of the lift and associated rain is behind the front, but ahead of the coldest portion of the air mass; while just rain is expected for central and south Alabama, areas north of the I-20/I-59 could very briefly see some mixed precipitation. Again - not an issue for us and more of a novelty than anything else.
What is left behind after the front passes through our area will likely be a shock to the system.
Arctic air will rush into the Deep South, so we start our morning off chilly in the 40s... and even as the day progresses, temperatures won’t warm much.
If you right 50° Tuesday, consider yourself lucky! The vast majority of the state will stay in the 40s all day long, which is a good 20-30°+ colder than Monday. On top of that, it will be breezy and feel even colder than it actually is.
By Tuesday night, lows will drop into the 20s; a Freeze Warning has been issued because of it, so get ready for the coldest air we have seen in a long time.
Important to note: Wednesday’s morning record lowest temperature was set back in 1950 when we dropped to 26°. Our forecast call for 26°, so we could be near record territory.
Wednesday will stay cold with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Beyond there, we warm up a bit each day into next weekend...
