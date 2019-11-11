Montgomery man killed in weekend Troy crash

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man died in a two-vehicle weekend crash, according to the Troy Police Department.
James E. Brasher III, 68, was fatally injured when the 2003 Honda Accord he was driving collided with a 2020 Freightliner 18-wheeler.
Witnesses told investigators they saw Brasher’s Honda cross the median from the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 231 into the northbound lanes shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday. The car then hit the trailer attachment on the 18-wheeler.
Brasher, the only person in the Honda, was pronounced dead on the scene. The 18-wheeler driver was not injured.
The Troy Police Department, with help from ALEA, the Pike County Coroner’s Office, The Pike County District Attorney’s Office, and the Alabama Department of Forensic Science, are still working to determine the cause of the crash..
