Strange reflects on time in office as new administration takes over

“I'm going to find fulfillment in doing things I've never done before. like being able to sit at my table and enjoy a devotional and not have to run through it,” Strange said. “We'll travel more, I'm going to be able to get back on some boards that I had to get off of because of conflict of interest...and I'm going to be pulling for the next administration because I don't want to see what we've accomplished do anything but continue to grow.”