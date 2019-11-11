WSFA 12 News to carry Steven Reed’s swearing-in Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor-elect Steven Reed and the incoming city council will be sworn into office Tuesday.
Reed will make history when he is sworn in as Montgomery’s first black mayor.
The swearing-in ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. at the Montgomery Performing Arts Center. WSFA 12 News will carry the ceremony live on air, online and on our apps.
At 2 p.m., an Inaugural Citizens’ Reception will take place at Montgomery City Hall.
For more information about the inauguration events, visit Reed’s website. All of the events are free, but space will be limited.
